2 more people involved in Delhi hit-&-run case, hunt on to nab them

During interrogation of the five men, who have already been arrested, police learnt about the involvement of two more men - identified as Ashutosh and Ankush.

New Delhi, Jan 05: Delhi Police on Thursday made new revelations on the accident case in which 20-year-old Anjali dies after being dragged for 12 kilometers by a car in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi's Sultanpuri on January 1.

In a major revelation during a press conference, the police said that they are searching for two people who are suspected of "trying to shield" the accused in the Kanjhawala case.

Eighteen teams are working in the investigation of the case and all angles are being probed, the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them.

The two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are "trying to shield" the accused in the case, he said.

"We are in search of them (Ashutosh and Ankush). Both of them are friends of the five men under custody. They tried to protect the five accused...[They] have tried to tamper the evidence and have given misinformation," said Hooda.

"The accused conspired to cover up the crime. They were aware that Anjali's body was dragged along. It's a gruesome incident and we are trying to collect the evidence so Anjali gets justice," he added.

The officer said that all five accused are being interrogated. Investigation has, so far, revealed that there is no link between the accused and deceased woman, he said.

The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The cops have arrested five people in connection with the case and the hunt for the two more is on.

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 15:49 [IST]