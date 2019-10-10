  • search
    2 months later, J&K opens for tourists today

    Srinagar, Oct 10: After nearly two months of restrictions, Jammu and Kashmir opens for tourists today.

    2 months later, J&K opens for tourists today
    Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik

    The decision to lift curbs in the Valley was announced by the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik on Monday. It may be recalled that the Centre had on August 2 cancelled the Amarnath Yatra and advised pilgrims and tourists to cut short their stay in the Valley. The Centre had cited intelligence reports of terror threats before issuing the advisory on August 2.

    BSNL postpaid mobile services to be restored first in Jammu and Kashmir

    "The governor on Monday directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the Valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from October 10," an official spokesman said.

    The state administration on August 2 had issued a security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible, citing terror threat in the Valley.

    The advisory was issued just before the Centre announced the negation of the Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5.

    The spokesman said the governor issued the directive at a 'Situation cum Security Review' meeting with the advisors and the chief secretary in Srinagar.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 7:47 [IST]
