    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 28: Six MLAs, two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, will take oath as ministers on Thursday evening along with Uddhav Thackeray, who will be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said. NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal will be sworn in at the ceremony to be held at the Shivaji Park here, he said. Pawar, however, said he himself will not be taking oath on Thursday.

    Maharashtra swearing-in: 2 ministers each of Sena, NCP, Cong to take oath along with CM

    According to sources in the Congress, its Maharashtra unit president Balasaheb Thorat and former state minister Nitin Raut will take oath later in the evening. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have come together under the front called 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' to form government in the state.

    Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "I will not take oath today. Only Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will take oath as ministers from the NCP." "Two MLAs each from the Shiv Sena and Congress will also take oath as ministers," he added.

    From the Shiv Sena, its leader Eknath Shinde may be sworn in during the ceremony, he said. Sources in the NCP said Ajit Pawar will get the deputy chief minister's post. "Dada (Ajit Pawar) will be the next deputy chief minister of the state. He will take oath later,"a source said.

    Sources in the Congress said only Thorat and Raut, who is chairman of the AICC's scheduled caste department, will take oath on Thursday, while other MLAs will be considered when the Cabinet expansion takes place after December 3. The Thackeray government will have to prove its majority before that date. "Leaders from two different communities (Thorat and Raut) will be sworn in today," a Congress source said. PTI ENM GK GK

