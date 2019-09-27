  • search
    2 killed after Indian Army Chetak helicopter crashes in Bhutan

    New Delhi, Sep 27: Two people have been killed after an Indian Army Chetak helicopter reportedly crashed in Bhutan post noon on Friday.

    According to reports, Both pilots onboard (a Bhutanese and an Indian) on board the chopper have been killed. The helicopter movement between India and Bhutan is fairly normal and routine.

    Wreckage yet to be spotted as the area is mountainous and thickly forested.

