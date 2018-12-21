1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi HC dismisses Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking more time to surrender

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 21: Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea which sought more time to surrender in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. 

    Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. PTI file photo
    Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar. PTI file photo

    In his 15-point request filed before the court, Kumar mentioned how the high court's verdict finding him guilty had stunned him and he needed time to prepare for the jail sentence.

    Sajjan Kumar, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in anti-Sikh riots case, had moved an application before Delhi High Court seeking 30 days time to surrender. 

    The Delhi High Court had on December 17 convicted Kumar and sentenced to imprisonment for "remainder of his natural life" in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.

    A bench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel overturned a trial court judgement that had acquitted the Congress leader. The court had ordered the former Congress leader to surrender by December 31.

