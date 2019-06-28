  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    19 yr old jailed for life for unnatural sex & killing minor as a juvenile

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, June 28: For the first time in the country, a court in Hyderabad on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for having unnatural sex with a minor boy and murdering him two years ago as a juvenile.

    Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found "the child in conflict with the law" and guilty of the charges. He was 17 years old at the time of commission of the crime.

    19 yr old jailed for life for unnatural sex & killing minor as a juvenile
    Representational Image

    The Telangana Police, in a press release, said it the first time in the country that an accused, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the offences of unnatural sex and murder.

    He was convicted under sections 364 (kidnap in order to murder), 377 (unnatural offences), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on the man on different counts.

    Additional public prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said the court sentenced the man to 10 years rigourous imprisonment each under IPC sections 364 and 377, seven years under section 201 and rigorous life imprisonment under section 302.

    Indian-American foster father gets life in jail for death of toddler Sherin Mathews

    The sentences will run concurrently.

    According to the prosecution, the accused had on June 28, 2017, taken the 11-year-old victim to the terrace of a government boys school building on the pretext of playing with him.

    The man had unnatural sex with the boy before killing him by hitting him on the head with an iron pipe. He hid the victim''s body for eight days, the release said.

    As per the Juvenile Justice Act, a child in conflict with law is a child who is alleged or found to have committed an offence and who has not completed 18 years of age on the day of the commission of such offence.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    hyderabad life imprisonment murder juvenile

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 11:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue