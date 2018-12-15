  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    187 crorepatis, 94 MLAs with pending criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 15: There are 94 MLAs in the newly elected Madhya Pradesh assembly who have pending criminal cases against them. A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms also Staes that out of the 230 MLAs, 187 are crorepatis.

    187 crorepatis, 94 MLAs with pending criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh

    MLAs with criminal cases: Out of the 230 MLAs analysed, 94(41%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 230 MLAs analysed during Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2013, 73 (32%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi wants a youth CM in any of the state where Congress emerge victorious

    MLAs with serious criminal cases: 47(20%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, crime against women etc. Out of 230 MLAs analysed during Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2013, 45 (19%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 6 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

    MLAs with declared cases related to murder: 1 INC MLA namely Sukhdev Panse from Multai constituency has declared case related to murder(IPC Section 302).

    MLAs with declared cases related to Crime against women: 3 MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A)

    Party wise MLAs with criminal cases: 56(49%) out of 114 MLAs from INC, 34 (31%) out of 109 MLAs from BJP, 2(100%) MLAs from BSP , 1 (100%) MLA from SP and 1 (25%) out of 4 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 28 (25%) out of 114 MLAs from INC, 15 (14%) out of 109 MLAs from BJP, 2(100%) MLAs from BSP , 1 (100%) MLA from SP and 1 (25%) out of 4 Independent MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Also Read | Kamal Nath to take oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Dec 17

    Financial:

    Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 230 newly elected MLAs, 187 (81%) are crorepatis. Out of 230 MLAs analysed during Madhya Pradesh 2013 assembly elections, 161 (70%) MLAs were crorepatis.

    Partywise crorepati MLAs: 91(84%)out of 109 MLAs from BJP,90(79%) out of 114 MLAs from INC, 1(50%) out of 2 MLAs from BSP, 1 (100%) MLA from SP and 4(100%) independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Madhya Pradesh 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 10.17 crores. In 2013, the average assets of 230 MLAs analyzed was Rs 5.24 crores.

    Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 114 INC MLAs analysed is Rs 9.41 crores and 109 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 11.16 crores ,4 Independent MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 9.24 crores

    Other details:

    Age details of MLAs: 37 (16%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 153(66%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.There are 40(17%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

    Gender details of MLAs: Out of 230 MLAs, 21(9%) MLAs are women. In 2013, out of 230 MLAs,30 (13%) MLAs were women

    Comparative analysis of re-elected MLAs:

    Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 86.

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 8.71 crores

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 15.67 crores.

    Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 6.96 crores i.e. by 80%.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh mlas criminal cases association of democratic reforms crorepatis

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 6:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue