18+vaccine drive rolls out in Mumbai: Step out only if you get a message

Mumbai, May 01: The third vaccination drive opened up in Mumbai at five centres on Saturday.

]Mumbai's mayor Kishori Pednekar asked those in the age group of 18 to 44 not to step out unless they receive a message on their phone number registered on the CoWin portal.

"People who have registered on CoWin and received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre," Kishori told news agency ANI.

Registration for vaccination of our 18-44 year old Mumbaikars, at 5 centres, is now open on https://t.co/e3boNo2aRx . Please note that each centre can register 200 Mumbaikars each.

#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate



BMC has received a limited vaccine stock & 1st dose vaccination for 18-44 age-group will be conducted b/w 1-6pm today



Following CVCs will be functional:

Nair

Rajawadi

Cooper

SevenHills

BKC



Vaccination only by online CoWIN appointment

No walk-in allowed https://t.co/tCxgYyKyZI — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 30, 2021

Nair Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri and the BKC Jumbo Facility are the five centres and these would be open between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday.

This would be done only on the basis of appointment and a walk in is not allowed, the BMC said.

"Vaccines will be given to people between 18 to 44 years of age only after they have registered and received a message. Vaccine centres will function as and when we receive vaccines," Pednekar said while adding that priority would be given to those aged between 45 and 60 years.