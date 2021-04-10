YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    17 private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: Official

    By
    |

    Ghaziabad, Apr 10: In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district health department has made 17 private hospitals operational for treatment of people infected by the coroanvirus, an official said on Friday.

    In these hospitals, 200 ICU beds and 2,000 other categories of beds would remain available for COVID-19 patients. Nine quarantine centres with 958 beds have also been made available, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

    covid

    Currently, people are being admitted in two centres of COVID L-3 and L-2 levels, he said. In the district, 3,000 beds, including 250 ICU beds with ventilator facility, would be kept in reserve, Pandey said.

    Flouting COVID-19 norms: EC says won’t hesitate in banning ralliesFlouting COVID-19 norms: EC says won’t hesitate in banning rallies

    The health department has declared 102 areas as containment zones and 861 surveillance teams have been deputed to check the health of active coronavirus patients and their contacts, the official said.

    The district magistrate said that Surya Hospital in Murad Nagar, RKGIT College on the Meerut-Delhi Road, the guest house of the Avas Vikas Parishad in Tronica City, the Janhit Institute in Duhai and the High-Tech Institute in Inder Garhi have been temporarily converted in quarantine centers.

    The ABES College in Lal Kuan, the Global Law College in Dasna, the RD Engineering College in Duhai and the Ideal Institute in Govindpuram are also among such quarantine centres, he said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X