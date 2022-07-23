160 km high-altitude trekking undertaken by Indian Army in Himachal

YouTube
    Jammu, July 23: Indian Army personnel on Friday culminated a high-altitude trekking expedition from Mud to Manikaran via Pin Parvati Pass in Himachal Pradesh, covering a distance of 162 kilometres in rugged terrain, an Army official said.

    Eleven members of the 16 Punjab regiment (Patiala) of the Rising Star Corps (RSC) led by Captain Manjit Gill started the expedition from Mud in Lahaul and Spiti district to Manikaran in Kullu district, he said.

    Representational Image

    Indian Army personnel continued their rich traditions of excellence in the field of adventure and undertook a trekking expedition to Pin Parvati Pass by covering a distance of 162 kilometers in rugged terrain with treacherous heights ranging from 2,500 meters to 5,400 meters, a defence PRO said.

    The expedition was flagged off by Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, GOC of Rising Star Corps, at Yol cantonment town in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

    The spokesperson said the expedition was undertaken in celebration of 75 glorious years of Independence, to pay homage to the fallen heroes, promote the spirit of adventure among the troops and develop a close connect with locals.

    The expedition involved multiple challenges wherein the team members had to face inclement weather and numerous water bodies which demanded high standards of physical and mental robustness, he said.

    The team also interacted with the youth in the region and motivated them to join the Army, he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:46 [IST]
    X