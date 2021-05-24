Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government to be sworn-in on May 20

Party above individual: LDF’s message by not giving Shailaja another shot

As social media debates Shailaja’s exclusion, CPI(M) comes out in defence of decision

15th Kerala Assembly’s first session begins

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24: The first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began here on Monday, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Soon after the proceedings began at 9 AM, the swearing in of the new MLAs of the 140-member House commenced.

The legislators were being called as per the alphabetical order to take oath before Pro Tem Speaker PTA Rahim, the Kunnamangalam MLA, who was recently elected to the position.

The election of the new Speaker of the 140-member- strong assembly would be held on Tuesday.

The second consecutive CPI(M)-led LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in on May 20 at the Central Stadium here.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 10:39 [IST]