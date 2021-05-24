YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15th Kerala Assembly’s first session begins

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 24: The first session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began here on Monday, under strict COVID-19 protocols.

    Soon after the proceedings began at 9 AM, the swearing in of the new MLAs of the 140-member House commenced.

    15th Kerala Assembly’s first session begins

    The legislators were being called as per the alphabetical order to take oath before Pro Tem Speaker PTA Rahim, the Kunnamangalam MLA, who was recently elected to the position.

    The election of the new Speaker of the 140-member- strong assembly would be held on Tuesday.

    The second consecutive CPI(M)-led LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in on May 20 at the Central Stadium here.

    More KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News  

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 pinarayi vijayan

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X