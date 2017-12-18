Election Result 
15 trains arriving late, 12 cancelled due to poor visibility

Owing to decreased visibility and operational reasons 15 trains are arriving late and 12 cancelled on Monday. The current temperature recorded at 8 degree Celsius with light fog. 

Moderate fog cover was on Sunday witnessed in the national capital, leading to delay in 52 rail services and re-scheduling of 12 others. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport though were normal, airport officials said.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Monday, December 18, 2017, 8:11 [IST]
