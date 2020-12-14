14 year girl raped after being sold for Rs 4 lakh by father

YouTube
    Bhopal, Dec 14: A 14 year old girl was sold for Rs 4 lakh and raped in Rajasthan. She was finally rescued in Ujjain, 190 kilometres west of Bhopal, the police said.

    The Ujjain police arrested four people including the girl's father, another man from Udaipur and two women from Ujjain. A case has been filed under Section 370 (a), (exploitation of trafficked person), 372 (2) (selling minor for purpose of prostitution) and 376 (rape) of IPC and under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

    The girl a resident of Ujjain was taken to Udaipur by her parents in November. The parents told her she was going to get married. The girl objected, but the father solemnised her marriage on November 24 in a village in Udaipur district. The parents then came back to Ujjain after leaving the girl with her husband from the marriage that was illegal.

    The man raped the girl and told her that she had been sold for Rs 4 lakh. The girl told the man to take her to Ujjain so that she could see her parents for one last time. He took her to Ujjain and on Sunday, he tried taking her back to Udaipur. However she managed to contact her aunt and shared her story with her. The aunt in turn informed the Childline and the police, following which the accused were arrested and the girl was rescued. The girl has been sent for counselling.

