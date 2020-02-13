14 killed, 31 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad

Firozabad, Feb 13: Fourteen passengers were killed and more than 30 people have been injured after a private bus rammed into a stationary truck in Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The injured have been moved to the PGI at Safai in Etawah for treatment. Reportedly, there were around 50 passengers in the sleeper bus out of which 35 are said to be in serious condition.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the accident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar Police Station area of Firozabad.

"The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.