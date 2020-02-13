  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    14 killed, 31 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad

    By
    |

    Firozabad, Feb 13: Fourteen passengers were killed and more than 30 people have been injured after a private bus rammed into a stationary truck in Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

    The injured have been moved to the PGI at Safai in Etawah for treatment. Reportedly, there were around 50 passengers in the sleeper bus out of which 35 are said to be in serious condition.

    14 killed, 31 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad

    Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the accident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday in Nagla Khangar Police Station area of Firozabad.

    "The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind," he said.

    Deadly road accident in Bikaner kills 10, injures 22

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

    He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured, a statement issued by the state government in Lucknow said.

    More PASSENGERS News

    Read more about:

    passengers killed accident injured collision uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X