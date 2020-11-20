14, including 6 children killed in tragic accident in UP

India

Pratapgarh, Nov 20:

Pratapgarh, Nov 20: Fourteen people including six children were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh late on Thursday after their car rammed a truck on the highway.

All the occupants of the SUV died in the crash, while several others were injured. The incident took place at around 11.45 pm on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Deshraj Inara village.

The police said that the truck had been parked at the side of the highway due to a punctured tyre when the SUV hit it from behind. The car was pulled out in a mangled state from under the truck later by the police.

All the victims were returning home to their village in Kunda in the district after attending a wedding, the police also said. Visuals showed a mangled Mahindra Bolero being pulled out from the back of the truck.