    karnataka lockdown

    14-day lockdown in Karnataka: Will liquor shops be open? All FAQs answered

    Bengaluru, Apr 26: Karnataka government on Monday announced that the entire state including Bengaluru will go for a two weeks complete lockdown starting from April 27 night in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state. People will be allowed to buy essential services from 6 am to 10 am.

    Representational Image

    The decision was taken after a Cabinet meeting held this morning as the state registered a record high of 34,000 COVID-19 cases on a single day on Sunday.

    14-day lockdown in Karnataka: Will liquor shops be open? Govt answers

    Essential commodities to run from 6 am to 10am for the public

    Public transport including KSRTC, BMTC, Metro to remain shut

    The manufacturing sector apart from garments, construction, and agricultural sectors will continue.

    Karnataka govt to allow home delivery of alcohol, as per reports.

    Cabinet decided to write to state election commission to defer all upcoming polls for at least three months.

    Deputy commissioners to take strict measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

    Inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed. Only emergency cases will be exempted.

    X