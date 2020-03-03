  • search
    122 houses, 301 vehicles and 322 shops gutted in Delhi

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The interim report on the damages in Delhi says that 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were damaged in the riots. The interim report was prepared on the basis of the information shared by the 18 teams that were led by sub divisional magistrates. The final report is yet to be submitted and it is expected that the numbers may increase.

    Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters, in a violence-affected area of Northeast Delhi.PTI Photo

    The survey was done following a directive by Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The total number of damages currently stands at 745 and the death toll at 47.

    Each team assessing the damages has a team strength of 60. Last week it may be recalled that the interim report prepared by the Delhi Fire Services had said that nearly 79 houses, 52 shops, four Mosques, three factories, two schools and five godowns were burnt down. Over 500 vehicles including 2 wheelers were completely gutted, the report also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 10:01 [IST]
