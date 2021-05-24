12 out 20 ministers in Kerala have pending criminal cases

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government to be sworn-in on May 20

New Delhi, May 24: 12(60%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves in Kerala. 5 (25%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

Out of the 20 ministers analysed, 13 (65%) are crorepatis.

The average assets of 20 ministers analysed is Rs 2.55 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is V.Abdurahiman from Tanur constituency with assets worth Rs. 17.17 crores.

Average victory margin in Kerala Assembly elections was 47.98%

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is P Prasad from Cherthala constituency with assets worth Rs. 14.18 lakhs.

A total of 13 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is V.Abdurahiman of Tanur constituency with Rs. 7.26 crores of liabilities.

A total of 13(65%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-60 years while 7(35%) ministers have declared their age to be between 61- 80 years. Out of 20 ministers, 3 are women.

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 16:34 [IST]