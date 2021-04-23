YouTube
    13 ICU patients die in hospital fire at Maharashtra's Virar

    By
    |

    Mimbai, Apr 23: A fire at a hospital in Maharashtra's Virar has claimed 12 lives.

    AThe 13 patients were in ICU when the fore broke out. The identity of the patients could not be ascertained immediately as they were charred beyond recognition.

    13 ICU patients die in hospital fire at Maharashtra’s Virar

    The incident was reported at the Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West. Reports said that the hospital did not have fire fighting mechanisms such as water sprinklers. Moreover the fire extinguishers at the hospital remained unused.

    There was total chaos at the hospital following the fire. At the time of the incident there were 90 patients in the hospital.

    While firefighters were rushed to the spot, it took them nearly half an hour to put out the fire. The other patients have been shifted to another hospital as per protocols.

    The incident comes in the backdrop of 24 patients dying at a hospital at Nashik earlier this week following an oxygen leak that led to disruption in supply for 30 minutes.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured, the PMO swid while condloing the loss of lives.

    X