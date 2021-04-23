Mumbai fire: Death toll rises to nine in blaze at Covid hospital in Bhandup, 76 patients rescued

13 ICU patients die in hospital fire at Maharashtra’s Virar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The incident was reported at the Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West. Reports said that the hospital did not have fire fighting mechanisms such as water sprinklers. Moreover the fire extinguishers at the hospital remained unused.

There was total chaos at the hospital following the fire. At the time of the incident there were 90 patients in the hospital.

The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021

While firefighters were rushed to the spot, it took them nearly half an hour to put out the fire. The other patients have been shifted to another hospital as per protocols.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021

The incident comes in the backdrop of 24 patients dying at a hospital at Nashik earlier this week following an oxygen leak that led to disruption in supply for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Virar, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured, the PMO swid while condloing the loss of lives.