12 flyers under scanner for threat note on Bengaluru-Delhi flight

New Delhi, Apr 18: A threat note on an AirAsia India Bengaluru-Delhi flight has put 12 passengers under the scanner. The note read that a bomb on the flight would explode as soon as it reaches Delhi. However it turned out to be a hoax.

The airplane was taken to a remote bay for checks upon safe landing in Delhi. "Flight I5 741 from Bengaluru to New Delhi on Saturday was subject to a bomb threat while en route. The crew took all necessary precautions and landed at Delhi uneventfully.

The aircraft was taken to an isolation bay till cleared by authorities and all guests and crew were deplaned safely. Security procedures were initiated as per laid down norms and an investigation is currently ongoing.

AirAsia regrets the disruption in travel plans of our guests on account of circumstances beyond our control. We are reaching out and providing all possible assistance to all our affected guests. Aircraft search completed by authorities and clearance has been given. Aircraft moved out from isolation bay to operational bay," a spokesperson quoted by Times of India said.

The handwritings of 12 passengers are being examined. It may be recalled that a a Mumbai based jeweller had recently been put on the no-fly list after he threatened to blow up a plane if it landed in Delhi.