12 dead, 7 injured after truck hits car, two-wheelers near Delhi: Report

New Delhi, Nov 4: At least twelve people were killed and seven were injured after a truck coming from the wrong side of the road rammed the car they were in Sonipat, according to reports. A two-wheeler was also hit by the speeding truck on the road 40 km from Delhi.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Sunday when a truck, a Swift car and a Cruiser van collided, as per information available.

Police and other rescue teams have reached on the spot.The bodies and the injured have been brought in BPS Women Medical College at Khanpur Kalan by the police.