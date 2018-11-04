  • search

12 dead, 7 injured after truck hits car, two-wheelers near Delhi: Report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 4: At least twelve people were killed and seven were injured after a truck coming from the wrong side of the road rammed the car they were in Sonipat, according to reports. A two-wheeler was also hit by the speeding truck on the road 40 km from Delhi.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Sunday when a truck, a Swift car and a Cruiser van collided, as per information available.

    Police and other rescue teams have reached on the spot.The bodies and the injured have been brought in BPS Women Medical College at Khanpur Kalan by the police.

    Read more about:

    accident new delhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue