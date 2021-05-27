YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12 Bengal MLAs, including ministers Bratya Basu, Rathin Ghosh, to take oath on Friday

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 27: Twelve MLAs, including ministers Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh, would take oath at the state assembly on Friday, a source in the West Bengal government said.

    12 West Bengal MLAs, including 2 ministers, to take oath on Friday

    Basu and Ghosh were sworn-in as ministers by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar virtually on May 10 as they were diagnosed with COVID-19. On Friday, they would take oath as MLAs.

    While Basu holds the Education portfolio in the new government, Ghosh was assigned the Food and Supply Department by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Besides, TMC's Bhagabangola MLA Idris Ali and Manikchak legislator Sabitri Mitra would also take oath, the source said on Thursday.

    West Bengal lockdown extended till June 15: Here's what allowed, what remains hutWest Bengal lockdown extended till June 15: Here's what allowed, what remains hut

    The two leaders were also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and have recovered, he said.

    TMC MLAs Sahina Mumtaz Khan (Naoda), Mrityunjoy Murmu (Raipur), Swati Khandkar (Chanditala) and Pradip Barma (Jalpaiguri) would also be administered the oath by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

    BJP MLAs Arup Kumar Das (Kanthi Dakshin), Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury (English Bazar), Satyendra Nath Roy (Gangarampur) and Tanmay Ghosh (Bishnupur) would also be taking the oath, the source said.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X