Non-AC sleeper coaches to be replaced by AC coaches for trains running at 130/160 kmph

Railway union threatens 2-hour strike on October 22 if bonus is not declared by Wednesday

11 trains short terminated, 41 cancelled due to farmers' agitation in Punjab: Northern Railway

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 14: As many as forty-one trains have been cancelled while eleven trains short terminated in view of farmers' agitation in Punjab. Mostly, trains on the New Delhi-Katra route have been affected.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since they were passed by the Parliament.

In-depth, candidate, constructive: India on talks with China

Earlier, the railways ministry had said that it has continued to lose revenue as Freight operations remain forcibly suspended due to tracks blockages in Punjab.

Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills by the assembly.

Bihar election results: Nitish Kumar may take oath as CM on Monday

On November 4, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the issue of suspension of goods railways services in Punjab since September 24.