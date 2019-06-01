11 ministers in Modi government are in age group of 41 to 50 years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 01: There are 11 ministers in the new government at the centre who are in the age group of 41 and 50 years.

45 ministers have declared their age to be between 51 to 70 years says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

There are 6 (11 per cent) Women Ministers out of a total of 56 Ministers analysed, the report also states.

51 of the 56 ministers , who have been analysed are crorepatis. The average assets per Minister is Rs.14.72 crores.

Modi Sarkar 2.0: 51 of 56 ministers are crorepatis

Out of the 56 Ministers analysed, 22 (39 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

16 (29 per cent) Ministers have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, communal disharmony, electoral violations etc.

V. Muraleedharan from Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha Member of BJP has declared a case related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

22 of the 56 ministers in new Modi government have pending criminal cases

6 Ministers have declared cases related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A) and Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (IPC Section-295A).

3 Ministers have declared cases related to Illegal payments in connection with an election (IPC Section-171H), Bribery (IPC Section - 171E) and undue influence or personation at an election (IPC Section-171F).