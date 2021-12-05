Army orders Court of Inquiry into killing of civilians during during security ops in Mon district of Nagaland

11 civilians gunned down by security forces in Nagaland; CM Neiphiu Rio orders SIT probe, appeals for peace

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kohima, Dec 05: At least 11 civilians gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday (December 5, 2021) condemned the incident in which as many as 11 civilians have been reportedly killed by security forces in the Mon district.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rio said, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that he is 'anguished' over the 'unfortunate incident' and has expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

"A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah tweeted.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces who suspected them to be terrorists.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 10:34 [IST]