YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    100 per cent renovation done in Rs 2 crores: Firm that repaired Morbi bridge

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Oreva company officials said that they had spent Rs 2 crore on the renovation of the 'Morbi pul' that collapsed over the weekend. The cable bridge that collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi was inaugurated days ago.

    The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by "specialised firms".

    Representational Image

    The hanging bridge, originally built in 1887 by the erstwhile Morbi ruler Vaghji Thakor, was thrown open for the public on October 26 by Oreva Group's Jaysukh Patel and his family in the presence of the media.

    Post the collapse, Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandipsinh Zala told PTI that the corporate house had not acquired any clearance certificate from the civic body before inaugurating the bridge.

    As per documents, the Morbi civic body had entered into an "agreement" with Oreva Group in March this year to maintain and operate the bridge.

    The agreement laid down that it was the private group's responsibility to incur the entire cost to repair the bridge and throw it open for the public after "proper renovation", which would take nearly "8 to 12 months".

    The agreement also stated the corporate entity will be responsible for the "management" of the bridge, such as O&M, providing security, cleanliness, maintenance, payment collection and deployment of required staff at the bridge for 15 years, that is till 2037.

    with PTI inputs

    Comments

    More BRIDGE COLLAPSE News  

    Read more about:

    bridge collapse gujarat

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 21:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X