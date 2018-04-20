10 special trains announced between Mumbai-Varanasi to beat summer rush

Ten special trains have been announced between Mumbai and Varanasi to handle extra rush of commuters during summer 2018. Mumbai has a significant number of migrants from UP and Bihar. These migrants usually travel to their hometowns during the summer season to meet with their families which results in an excessive rush in trains.

The operations of these weekly trains will start from April 24, 2018, and continue till May 23, 2018. These trains will have one AC- Three Tier, 10 sleeper class, five general second seating coaches and 2 general second class coaches cum luggage brake van, reported news agency ANI.

Train number 01027 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06:45 am on every Tuesday from April 24, 2018, to May 22, 2018, covering five trips, and will arrive in Varanasi at 12.00 noon next day, a spokesperson of Central Railway said. Train number 01028 Special will leave Varanasi at 1.55 pm on every Wednesday from April 25, 2018, to May 23, 2018, covering five trips and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 4.15 pm the next day, the railway spokesperson added.

The bookings for the summer special trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will begin from April 21, 2018, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) locations. The bookings can also be made online, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, The Indian Railways had introduced 42 summer special trains for passengers planning to travel on a holiday as the temperatures soar. Apparently, the initiative to introduce weekly superfast special trains across various routes in India is meant to deal with the heavy rush of passengers that the railways are expecting this summer. With the heat wave expected to go soaring soon, the move has come as a welcome surprise.

