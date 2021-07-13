10 missing: The audacity with which the JMB operates in West Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: Even as the agencies continue to flag the repeated infiltration into West Bengal, reports now say that nearly 15 Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh operatives had entered the state last year and 10 of them moved to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The remaining five stayed back in Bengal. Three of them were arrested from Haridevpur in Kolkata on Sunday, a report by PTI said. During their questioning, they said that the 10 persons who had moved out of Bengal had gone to Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Odisha.

The other two, who had stayed back in the state, were Sheikh Sakil and Salim Munshi, and the STF is looking for them. "Sakil had helped them (the three others) in preparing fake Aadhaar cards which they had used to get accommodation on rent in Haridevpur. The three came to India following the instructions of senior JMB leader Al Ameen," he said. The three- Najiur Rahman, Rabiul Islam and Sabir - used to sell fruits and mosquito curtains for a living.

This particular issue of the JMB using Bengal as a landing point has been spoken about scores of times.

In 2019, the NIA said that the outfit is trying to spread its tentacles in India.

The audacity with which the JMB operates in Bengal was known during the Burdwan blast case. Scores of bombs were being prepared at homes and the probe learnt that they were meant to be transported to parts of Bengal and Bangladesh to carry out strikes.

In 2019, the NIA took into custody, a JMB operative, Jahidul Islam alias Kausar, who is also an accused in the Burdwan and Bodhgaya blasts. During his questioning, he told the NIA that he and his associates had test-fired three rocket shells at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. He said he and his associates, Habibur had prepared these rockets using a crude device. From here the NIA seized remnants of explosive materials such as 8 batteries of 1.5 volts each, a hollow cylindrical carton used for launching the rocket shell and pieces of electrical wire.

It may be recalled that the Intelligence Bureau had warned that several illegal immigrants would look to make their way down south and the entry point would be Kerala. In the above-mentioned case, the arrests were made from a Bengali camp. Officers have been saying for long that illegal migrants from Bangladesh take shelter in such camps, as it becomes hard for security agencies to detect.

The other rampant problem in Bengal has been land jihad. In several parts of the country, illegal immigrants have become so powerful that they mingle with the local Muslim population and indulge in crimes. In West Bengal instances of land, jihad has been reported. These illegal immigrants have earned a lot of money through counterfeiting and drug trade and have forcibly snatched land from the poor Hindus in Bengal.

The problem with the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh is nothing new. The bigger issue is that these persons no longer come to Bengal in search of jobs and livelihood. They run a strong crime syndicate which indulges in bomb-making (Burdwan), land grabbing and the fake Indian currency racket.