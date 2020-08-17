YouTube
    1 dead, 3 injured in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district

    Mumbai, Aug 17: One person died and three were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Tarapur Industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening.

    The incident took place after the reactor at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar exploded. The intensity of the blast was such that the explosion was heard from as far as 8 to 10 km.

    Representational Image
    Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde told ANI that one person has died and three others are seriously injured in the fire at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals.

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 23:02 [IST]
