1 dead, 3 injured in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 17: One person died and three were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Tarapur Industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening.

The incident took place after the reactor at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar exploded. The intensity of the blast was such that the explosion was heard from as far as 8 to 10 km.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde told ANI that one person has died and three others are seriously injured in the fire at the factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals.