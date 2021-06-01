1.57 crore vaccine doses available with States: Centre

Cipla seeks price capping waiver, says its close to commit over $1 billion to Moderna

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 23 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,51,48,659 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,57,74,331) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost. In addition, it has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Nearly 12 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine will be available in June.

In May, 7,94 crore doses were available for vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccine prices would put Rs 1,100 crore burden on state: Jharkhand CM writes to PM Modi

In a statement, the ministry said the allocation of supplies to states and union territories is decided on the consumption pattern, population and vaccine wastage.

"Visibility for availability of vaccines for the entire month of June 2021 has been provided well in advance to States/UTs...," it said.

"For the month of June, 6.09 crore (6,09,60,000) doses of COVID vaccines will be supplied to the States and UTs for vaccination of priority group of Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front-Line Workers (FLWs) and person aged 45 years and above as free supply from Government of India," the ministry said.

"In addition, more than 5.86 crore (5,86,10,000) doses will be available for direct procurement by the state/UTs and Private Hospitals. Therefore, in June 2021 close to 12 crore (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme," it said.

The ministry said the delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared with states in advance.

For the month of May, 4,03,49,830 vaccine doses have been made available by the Union Government to states.