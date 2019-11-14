  • search
    Mizoram: Man gets 20 years in prison for raping woman

    By PTI
    Aizawl, Nov 14: A court in Mizoram's Lunglei district has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a married woman. District and Sessions Judge Joel Joseph Denga on Monday convicted J Lalruatsanga of Rulkual village for raping the woman and ordered him to undergo 20 years imprisonment.

    The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict. According to prosecution, Lalruatsanga raped the woman at knife-point after forcibly taking her outside the village on December 26, 2015.

    In another case, the judge sentenced a man to 65-day imprisonment for harassing a minor girl on November 19, 2017. The judge convicted Ramesh Soren of Bunghmun village under relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and ordered him to pay a fine Rs 20,000 to the victim.

