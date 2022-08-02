YouTube
    Woman kills daughter in Telangana, blames chain snatchers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Aug 02: A woman allegedly killed her infant-daughter, reportedly of unsound mind and unwell, by dumping her in a sump here on Monday and tried to give an impression that some chain-snatchers were responsible for the death, police said, news agency PTI reported.

    The woman had initially claimed that the one-year-old baby died after falling into the sump following an attempt to snatch her chain near her house, police said.

    Woman kills daughter in Telangana, blames chain snatchers
    Representational Image

    But, investigation ruled out chain-snatching as the cause, they said.

    Police said they found out that the woman cooked up the drama after allegedly killing the baby herself.

    The woman had two children and dead baby was the younger one who was mentally unsound and unwell, police said.

    The woman killed the baby as she thought it would be a problem to the infant and herself in view of the health condition, the police said, adding that the woman confessed to the crime during interrogation.

    A case was registered and she was taken into custody, police added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 9:49 [IST]
    X