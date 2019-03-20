  • search
    TSPSC Group 4 results 2018 declared; Check direct link

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, Mar 20: The TSPSC Group 4 results 2018 have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    TSPSC Group 4 results 2018 declared; Check direct link

    The Group IV services were conducted on October 7 2018. The same was conducted to fill up 1,867 vacancies. Those who have qualified will be posted in the departments such as Bill Collector, Revenue, Home departments and Junior Assistant. The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

    How to check TSPSC Group 4 results 2018:

    • Go to tspsc.gov.in
    • Click on the link that reads Merit List of Group IV Services
    • Login with credentials
    • View your Result
    • Take a printout

    telangana results

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 7:45 [IST]
