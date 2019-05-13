TS SSC Result 2019 declared, how to check

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 13: The TS SSC Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website. This year the pass percent of TS SSC 2019 is 92.43.

Among the qualified students, girls have outshined boys scoring a pass percentage of 94.3%, while boy candidates scored 93.68%.

A total 552280 appeared appeared for the TS SSC exam this year which was held from 16 March to 2 April. The pass percentage for girls is higher than boys by 2.5%. Overall, the pass percentage has increased by 8% for regular candidates. For distict wise result, Jagtial district tops with 99.73% followed by Sidipeta - 92.33, Karimnagar - 98.3%.

Last year out of the 5,38,867 students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The results are available on bse.telangana.gov.in and examresults.net.

How to check TS SSC Result 2019:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in, and examresults.net.

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

