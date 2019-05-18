  • search
    TS Inter re-evaluation result 2019 date confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, May 18: The TS Inter re-evaluation result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result is expected to be declared before May 27. In another development, the AP EAMCET 2019 result has been postponed. The results would be declared only after May 27.

    According to AP Council of Higher Education, Chairman, Vijaya Raju, the results would only be declared after may 27.

    He said that the decision to postpone the results was taken in view of a large number of students from Telangana taking the exam. The Hyderabad High Court had given time till May 27 for the Telangana intermediate board to declare the results of the students who had sought for revaluation.

    telangana results

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
