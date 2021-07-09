YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cabinet expansion
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TS EAMCET 2021 correction window closes today: How to make changes

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, July 09: Today is the last date for the TS EAMCET 2021 correction window. You can make the corrections on the official website.

    The last date to submit the applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is July 19 2021 and the hall ticket can be downloaded from July 23 to July 31 2021.

    TS EAMCET 2021 correction window closes today: How to make changes

    The engineering exam will be conducted on August 4,5 and 6 2021 between 9 am and 12 noon. The Agriculture and Medical course exam will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm on August 9 and 10 2021. You can make the corrections on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

    TS EAMCET 2021: How to make corrections:

    • Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in
    • Click on the correction window for TS EAMCET 2021
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • Make the changes
    • Submit
    • Your corrections will be made
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    eamcet telangana

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X