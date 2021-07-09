TS EAMCET 2021 correction window closes today: How to make changes

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, July 09: Today is the last date for the TS EAMCET 2021 correction window. You can make the corrections on the official website.

The last date to submit the applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is July 19 2021 and the hall ticket can be downloaded from July 23 to July 31 2021.

The engineering exam will be conducted on August 4,5 and 6 2021 between 9 am and 12 noon. The Agriculture and Medical course exam will be held between 3 pm and 6 pm on August 9 and 10 2021. You can make the corrections on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2021: How to make corrections:

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the correction window for TS EAMCET 2021

A new page will open

Enter required details

Make the changes

Submit

Your corrections will be made

Download

Take a printout