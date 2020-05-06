Telangana SSC Pending exams to be held soon

Hyderabad, Apr 06: The Telangana SSC Pending exams will be held soon. More details will be available on the official website.

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the SSC or Class 10 exams in the state would be held soon. The state plans to appeal in the High Court for permission to hold the remaining class 10 papers, he said.

The board was able to conduct the exams for three papers as the nation wide lockdown was announced. The board needs to conduct the exams for 8 more papers before the results can be announced.

The state will take all precautions including social distancing while conducting the exams, Rao said. He also said that the evaluation for the intermediate exams will begin from May 6 and the results would be released soon.