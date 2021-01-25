Telangana SSC Exam 2021 from May 17

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Jan 25: The SSC Exams 2021 will be conducted from May 17 to 26, according to the Telangana education department.

Schools will reopen for Classes IX and X on February 1 and will have 89 working days, with the last working day on May 26.

The Formative Assessment 1 (FA1) should be completed by March 15 and FA2 by April 15. The summative assessment will be done from May 7 to 13, according to the academic calendar.

Students will have project work assignments comprising 30 per cent of the syllabus to be completed at home under the guidance of the parents and teachers. This syllabus will not be under the internal assessments and year-end summative assessment/ board exams. The remaining 70 per cent syllabus will be taught in schools and online.

Schools would operate from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm in other districts, while in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, it would be between 8.45 am and 4 pm.

The online classes for Class 1 will be held between 10 am and 11 am and for Class 9, it would be between 4 pm and 5 pm. Attendance will not be mandatory at school. A written consent from parents will be sought and students wanting to study from home will be allowed with the consent of the parent.

"In case, the child has or develop symptoms (of Covid-19), the parents should be contacted and transport should be arranged to send the child back to their residence with a proper escort," the calendar said.