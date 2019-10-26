Telangana Jobs: TSSPDCL Junior Lineman jobs, JPO, JACO vacancies online application activated

Hyderabad

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Hyderabad, Oct 26: TSSPDCL job openings for 3025 Junior Lineman, Junior Personnel Officer (JPO) and Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) posts have been announced and these are Telangana Govt jobs. TSSPDCL Recruitment 2019 notifications for 2500 Junior Lineman (JL) posts, 25 JPO vacancies and 500 JACO job openings are out on the official website. Apply online for TSSPDCL JL, JPO and JACO jobs here.

TSSPDCL JLM notification download and apply online is given below, along with official notifications of JPO & JACO Posts.

TSSPDCL official site - www.tssouthernpower.com

Last Date to apply for Telangana Junior Lineman or JLM jobs and Junior Personnel Officer or JPO vacancies are November 20, 2019 (Application process began on October 22, 2019. For Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) posts, the last date is November 20, 2019, while the application will begin on October 31.

Totally there are 3025 total vacancies for JLM, JPO & JACO Posts.

TSSPDCL Junior Lineman or JLM job notification download link: Click Here

TSSPDCL Junior Personnel Officer or JPO notification download link: Click Here

TSSPDCL Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator or JACO openings notification download link: Click Here

TSSPDCL job openings APPLY ONLINE/ application form links: Click Here

How to apply online for TSSPDCL JLM jobs and JPO & JACO job openings.:

Go to official website tssouthernpower.com.

Click "Career" find the advertisement for above said posts, click on the advertisement.

Notification will open read it and check Eligibility.

To apply enter you details correctly and make the payment.

Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.