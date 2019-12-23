  • search
    Teenager suffers neck pain for 2 years, Doctor finds a bullet; Hyderabad cops puzzled

    Hyderabad, Dec 23: In a shocking discovery, a woman with pain in her back since last 2 years underwent surgery at Nizams' Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital, where the doctors removed a bullet from her body.

    The girl has been identified as Asma Begum and is a resident of Jahanuma area of Falaknuma. Asma is the daughter of Mohammad Nazeer who is a private employee. She completed her seventh standard and is working as domestic help.

    The doctor at the NIMS performed a surgery around 4.30 am on the same day and informed the police on Sunday after removing the bullet.

    Heroic Doctor saves man's life by sucking urine out of his bladder for 37 minutes during flight

    According to reports, doctors who did not want to be quoted said that when she came to the hospital two months ago complaining of back pain, they started treatment by giving pain killers which were the usual course of treating such pains.

    The NIMS authorities informed the Panjagutta police who in turn transferred the case to Falknuma police station as she is from that area.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the matter will be investigated further. Police suspect that the bullet injury on her back could be a year old and was sent for the lab.

