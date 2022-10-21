State willing to prepare list of sexual offenders: Telangana minister

TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result 2022 for round 2 on Oct 16: How to check and more

Hyderabad, Oct 21: Telangana is willing to prepare the list of sexual offenders and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has asked noted social worker Sunitha Krishnan to present a concept note to the state government.

The minister was responding to Krishnan's tweet on Thursday that whether the state can set up a Sex Offenders Register of convicted offenders on the lines of the one in the USA which can be accessed by the public for the purposes of recruitment, among others.

Her request came days after a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver in her school in posh Banjara Hills here. The accused has since been arrested. "Let's absolutely get it done.

Please present the concept note and we will take it forward," KTR said in the tweet on Thursday. In the USA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in its website said the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW) coordinated by the Department of Justice—enables everyone to search the latest information from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and numerous Indian tribes for the identity and location of known sex offenders.

"@KTRTRS Garu,Can we set up a Sex Offenders Register for the State of Telangana of convicted offenders on the lines that exists in #USA which even the public can access for the purposes of recruitment etc.

I am happy to submit a concept note based on research of 20 countries," Krishnan tweeted. Padma Shree awardee, crusader against sex crime and Trafficking, Sunitha Krishnan runs an NGO-Prajwala.