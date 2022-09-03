Netizens urge SS Rajamouli to cut ties with Ranbir's Brahmāstra

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Sep 03: A section of the audience, who have been asking people to boycott Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, are now demanding SS Rajamouli cut ties with the mega-budget film.

The development comes after Brahmāstra was in Hyderabad on Friday to promote the multilingual film. The ace filmmaker also shared a clip promoting the flick.

He wrote, "Brahmāstra is one of its kind film in the Indian Cinema. After travelling with #BRAHMASTRA for the past 9 years, Ayan is finally bringing it on to the big screens on September 9th. [sic]"

"Sir we barely watched #RRR, if you keep endorsing bollywood, next boycott will be yours. We thought you are the most humble and modest of all, don't fall into #karanjohar trap, [sic]" a netizen threatened SS Rajamouli of boycotting his next film if he endorsed this flick.

Another user posted, "Big fan of your's from North, Sir. Please accept my Pranam! We can't describe the wounds #Bollywood has given to Hindus. Their Sin is beyond redemption. Hence it's #BoycottbollywoodForever. [sic]"

"Please sir....don't this....you are respected across the nation for your brilliant movies....don't lose your fan base ....you dont need to do this!! [sic]" a person appeals the Baahubali creator.

"Bad intentions + Bad company + Bad mouth = Bad Result. Your fall started the moment you started associating with and promoting Hinduphobic Desh Drohis in #Bollywood. Just like Bhishma, Drona fall for being with Duryodhana. #BoycottBrahmastra #Brahmastra, [sic]" one more netizen reacts.

Why Brahmāstra is Under Attack?

Netizens have dug up past portrayals in different films which had hurt their religious sentiments. As far as Ranbir Kapoor is concerned, his guest appearance in Aamir Khan's PK has not gone well with them. He had done a cameo role of an alien in the flick, which had come under attack from the right-wing groups for allegedly presenting the Hindu gods in a negative light.

Along with this a clip from the 'Saawariya' actor's film 'Rockstar' also surfaced on the internet in which he could be seen mocking a Hindu mantra, along with a decade-old clip from an interview where Ranbir stated that he loves to eat beef.

Also, his alleged comment during an interview about Lord Jagannath is haunting him.

On the other hand, Alia's controversial advertisement for a clothing brand came into highlight once again during the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, in which, as per netizens, the ritual of Kanyadaan was portrayed as an oppressive practice.

Apart from that, Alia, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Along with this, Amitabh's monologue "Aaj Khush to Bohot Hoge Tum" from yesteryear hit film 'Deewar', where he was seen talking to Lord Shiva's idol is currently getting trolled by the netizens for disrespecting Hindu Gods.