Liger 2-day box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer earns Rs 34.4 crore Worldwide

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Aug 27: Vijay Deverakonda's much-hyped Liger has opened to a below-par start at the worldwide box office. The film, which was released on Friday, has largely garnered negative reviews from critics and the audience.

Liger Day 2 Collection (Break Up)

In the opening weekend, Liger has earned Rs 18.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 11.1 crore from the Andhra and Telangana box office with Nizam region contributing Rs 9 crore (distributors' share: Rs 5 crore), as per the trade reports. In Andhra alone, it has collected Rs 7.2 crore (distributors' share: Rs 4.58 crore).

In the Hindi belt, Deverakonda-starrer has earned Rs 6.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.60 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Liger has fared well in the US where it has collected Rs 5.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.12 crore.

From the rest of the world, the Puri Jagannadh-directorial has made a collection of Rs 4.2 crore with a distirbutors' share of Rs 1.68 crore.

The worldwide collection of Liger in two days stand at Rs 34.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 17.5 crore.

The makers of Liger had gone all out to promote the film across the country. Yet the film has failed to post a big number at the box office due to negative word-of-mouth, industry insiders say. It has to be seen whether the multilingual flick will manage to overcome the negative talks to become a successful venture at the box office.

Liger is a sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in the Indian cinema.

Liger Pre Release Business

From the sale of theatrical rights, Liger has fetched Rs 85 crore for the makers of the film. The distribution rights of Andhra and Telangana were sold for Rs 55 crore.

In order to become a profitable venture, Liger has to earn distributors' share of at least Rs 90 crore at the worldwide box office.