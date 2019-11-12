Hyderabad train collision: MMTS loco pilot, rescued from mangled cabin, 'recovering'

  • search
    Hyderabad, Nov 12: The loco pilot of a local train, who was rescued after an eight-hour long operation after being trapped in the cabin following a collision involving the train and another at the Kacheguda railway station here, was recovering from his injuries, railway sources said on Tuesday.

    NDRF personnel successfully rescue the driver of the MMTS train which collided with a passenger train near Kacheguda Station, in Hyderabad.PTI Photo

    Chandrasekhar, the loco pilot of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) local train, was admitted to a private hospital after he was rescued on Monday evening. As many as 16 people were injured when the MMTS train collided with the Hundry Express at the Kacheguda station around 10.30 AM on Monday. The loco pilot was rescued after an eight-hour long operation involving multiple agencies.

    "He is recovering," they said adding all the injured passengers, who were admitted to hospital, are safe. Of the 16 injured passengers, nine were discharged from hospital on Monday itself. No one among the remaining seven is critical any more, the sources said.

