Filmfare Awards South 2022 winners list for Telugu: Allu Arjun's Pushpa walks away with top honours

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Oct 10: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' has bagged top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 which was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

It has walked away with six honours at Filmfare Awards South 2022. In addition to it, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has won three awards.

Sai Pallavi has won Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Female)n for her brilliant performance in 'Love Story'.

Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big at 67th Filmfare Awards South; see Tamil winners' list

See the complete winners' list for Telugu films:

Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Sai Pallavi for Love Story

Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Music Album - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

Best Actor (Critics) - Nani for Shyam Singha Roy

Best Actress (Critics) - Sai Pallavi for Shyam Singha Roy

Best Debut Male - Panja Vaishnav Tej for Uppena

Best Debut Female - Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Playback Singer - Male - Sid Sriram for "Srivalli" from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Playback Singer - Female - Indravathi Chauhan for "Oo Antava" from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Lyrics - Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry for "Life Of Ram"

Best Choreography - Sekhar Master for "Ramuloo Ramulaa" from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Cinematography - Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 6:34 [IST]