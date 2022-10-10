YouTube
    Filmfare Awards South 2022 winners list for Telugu: Allu Arjun's Pushpa walks away with top honours

    Hyderabad, Oct 10: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' has bagged top honours at 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 which was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

    It has walked away with six honours at Filmfare Awards South 2022. In addition to it, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has won three awards.

    Sai Pallavi has won Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Female)n for her brilliant performance in 'Love Story'.

    See the complete winners' list for Telugu films:

    Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Sai Pallavi for Love Story

    Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

    Best Music Album - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa

    Best Actor (Critics) - Nani for Shyam Singha Roy

    Best Actress (Critics) - Sai Pallavi for Shyam Singha Roy

    Best Debut Male - Panja Vaishnav Tej for Uppena

    Best Debut Female - Krithi Shetty for Uppena

    Best Playback Singer - Male - Sid Sriram for "Srivalli" from Pushpa: The Rise

    Best Playback Singer - Female - Indravathi Chauhan for "Oo Antava" from Pushpa: The Rise

    Best Lyrics - Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry for "Life Of Ram"

    Best Choreography - Sekhar Master for "Ramuloo Ramulaa" from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

    Best Cinematography - Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 6:34 [IST]
    X