YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Dasara holidays: Schools in Telangana to remain closed from Sep 26 to Oct 9

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 13: The Telangana state government declared holidays for all the schools including government, aided and private in the state in the view of Dasara festival.

    Dasara holidays: Schools in Telangana to remain closed from Sep 26 to Oct 9

    The school education department announced 15 days holidays for the schools starting from September 26 to October 9. The schools would be reopened on October 10, 2022, according to an official release.

    Karnataka govt announces dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina KannadaKarnataka govt announces dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada

    The Bathukamma festival would be celebrated from September 25 to October 3 and the Dasara festival is on October 5.

    Durga Puja 2022 is a nine-day long Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival of Navratri is celebrated with much joy and happiness across the country. In Telangana, the Dasara festival is very famous and the government takes it very seriously.

    The government of Telangana organise different events during the festival of Dasara.

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    dussehra public holiday holiday schools telangana

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X