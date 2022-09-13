As Godavari levels rise, Telangana CM instructs officials to be on alert

Dasara holidays: Schools in Telangana to remain closed from Sep 26 to Oct 9

Hyderabad, Sep 13: The Telangana state government declared holidays for all the schools including government, aided and private in the state in the view of Dasara festival.

The school education department announced 15 days holidays for the schools starting from September 26 to October 9. The schools would be reopened on October 10, 2022, according to an official release.

The Bathukamma festival would be celebrated from September 25 to October 3 and the Dasara festival is on October 5.

Durga Puja 2022 is a nine-day long Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The festival of Navratri is celebrated with much joy and happiness across the country. In Telangana, the Dasara festival is very famous and the government takes it very seriously.

The government of Telangana organise different events during the festival of Dasara.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 22:40 [IST]