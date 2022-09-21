YouTube
    Caught on cam: TRS leaders beat up toll plaza employee for asking to pay fees

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Telangana, Sep 21: In yet another instance of high-handed behaviour by politicians, TRS leaders beat up a staff at a toll plaza for asking them to pay the fees.

    The incident was captured on CCTV camera and the clip has now gone viral.

    The TRS leaders thrashed Shadnagar toll plaza staff on Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway and vandalised it when told to pay the toll fee, ANI reported. TRS' Nasurullabad Sarpanch was told to pay fee, following which this happened.

    DCP Shamshabad R Jagadishwar Reddy says, "The Argument took place between the toll plaza employees and TRS Sarpanch at Shadnagar toll plaza. We registered cases against both parties as both of them gave complaints. Action will be initiated against people who attacked and vandalised the toll plaza.

    In the clip doing rounds, the two men get down from the car apparently after asking them to pay toll fees. They engage in a heated argument before assaulting the staff.

    However, the staff is seen defending himself while his colleagues are seen trying to calm down the situation.

    The clip has now gone viral with netizens slamming the TRS leader's behaviour. They are also demanding strict action against the politician.

    viral news trs telangana hyderabad

    X