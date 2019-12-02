BJP suspends party leader's son after for allegedly misbehaving with woman TV artiste at hotel

Hyderabad, Dec 02: BJP on Monday suspended the son of a former MLA, who is now with BJP, after a case has been registered against him for allegedly misbehaving with a woman TV artiste at a hotel.

BJP Sangareddy district president M Narender Reddy, in a press release, announced the suspension of Ashish Goud, who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. The party is committed to the welfare of women and would not tolerate any attack on them, the release quoted him as saying.

A case was registered on Sunday against Ashish Goud and two others for allegedly misbehaving with the 27-year-old artiste, police said.

The woman, in a complaint lodged with the police, accused AshishGoud, BJP leader T Nandeshwar Goud's son,and two of his friends of misbehaving with her and her friends on December 1.