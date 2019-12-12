29-year-old man kills wife, son, spares daughter, attempts suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Dec 12: A 29-year-old man from Karnataka allegedly killed his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old son and later attempted suicide at their house on Wednesday, police said. The trolley driver allegedly smothered his wife and son to death but spared his daughter.

The couple used to quarrel over the man refusing to visit his parents-in-law which his wife has been insisting, a police official said.

The accused tried to hang himself by using a wire but did not succeed as the wire snapped. Then, he also tried to kill self by putting a wire in a plug-in, got a shock and suffered burns. He was later hospitalised, the official said.

A relative who went to their house alerted the police about the incident, the official said, adding that the accused did not harm his daughter.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was not interested in going to his parents-in-law house and the couple reportedly used to quarrel over the issue, the police official added.