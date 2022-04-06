How would you know if you have the flu or COVID-19? Symptoms and Prevention Explained

As flu season is starting in many parts of the world, people often finds it difficult to identify whether they have been affected by flu or COVID-19. It is because both the diseases have similar symptoms.

However, Dr Sylvie Briand, Director, WHO Infectious Hazard Management, says that Covid-19 has additional symptoms compared to flu. So, what are they?

The symptoms of flu are: Fever, headache, muscle ache, and upper respiratory symptoms such as sneezing and coughing. COVID-19 affected people to have similar symptoms. "Additional symptoms such as lack of smell and lack of taste. Many people, especially young ones, are experiencing these additional symptoms of COVID-19. But sometimes, people have very few symptoms whether it's for Covid-19 or flu. It really depends on your level of immunity," Dr Sylvie Briand says.

Prevention Measures

She says that prevention measure works for both of them. She advises people to wash hands, stay in well-ventilated rooms, opening windows in crowded rooms, wear masks and maintain physical distancing. "Both diseases are preventable if we maintain physical distancing. Both are preventable if we apply those measures," she adds.

How Flu and COVID Spread?

Both can spread between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet, or 2 meters). As per the WHO, the viruses spread through respiratory droplets or aerosols released through talking, sneezing or coughing as it can enter your body through mouth, nose and eyes. It can spread when you touch a contaminated surface and then touch your mouth, eyes or nose.

Groups at Risk

Elderly people with an underlying conditions, such as chronic respiratory disease, cancer and cardiovascular disease are at high risk for getting influenza. These are the similar group for COVID-19. But for flu, in addition, pregnant women and very young children are at risk.

Is it Safe to Take Vaccination for both Flu and COVID-19 at Same Time?

Yes, it is safe to administer flu and COVID vaccination at the same time. "We now have few studies that show it is safe to have both vaccinations at the same time. but of course, people need to check with their physician about taking it," Briand states.

